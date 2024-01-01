Fontana residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fontana residents is $68,304.00, and 28.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fontana, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.8% of Fontana residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.8% have a high school degree but no more and 25.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.6% have at least some college education, 12.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 4.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fontana residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.3% of people living in Fontana, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fontana.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fontana, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Fontana residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fontana high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fontana can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fontana?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fontana can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.