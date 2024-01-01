Rialto residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Rialto residents is $54,962.00, and 18.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Rialto, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

11.2% of Rialto residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.8% have a high school degree but no more and 31.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.0% have at least some college education, 8.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Rialto residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.0% of people living in Rialto, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Rialto.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rialto, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Rialto residents.

Are these scholarships available for Rialto high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Rialto can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Rialto?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Rialto can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.