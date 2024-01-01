Chula Vista residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Chula Vista residents is $70,197.00, and 32.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Chula Vista, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

28.1% of Chula Vista residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.6% have a high school degree but no more and 19.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.6% have at least some college education, 19.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Chula Vista residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.8% of people living in Chula Vista, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Chula Vista.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chula Vista, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Chula Vista residents.

Are these scholarships available for Chula Vista high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Chula Vista can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Chula Vista?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Chula Vista can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.