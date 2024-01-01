San Francisco County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 12% of San Francisco County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 90% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that San Francisco County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 13,091 men and 12,175 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 25,681 men 28,742 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to San Francisco County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. San Francisco County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to San Francisco County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for San Francisco County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Francisco County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to San Francisco County residents.

How many scholarships are available for college students in San Francisco County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in San Francisco County.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in San Francisco County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in San Francisco County.

Do I need to be a resident of San Francisco County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for San Francisco County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to San Francisco County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.