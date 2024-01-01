San Francisco residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for San Francisco residents is $96,265.00, and 48.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of San Francisco, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

55.8% of San Francisco residents have a college degree or higher, while 12.3% have a high school degree but no more and 12.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 19.8% have at least some college education, 33.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 22.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of San Francisco residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 6.8% of people living in San Francisco, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in San Francisco.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Francisco, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to San Francisco residents.

Are these scholarships available for San Francisco high school students?

Yes, all high school students in San Francisco can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in San Francisco?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in San Francisco can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.