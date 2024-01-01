Stockton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Stockton residents is $48,396.00, and 19.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Stockton, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

17.4% of Stockton residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.2% have a high school degree but no more and 24.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.6% have at least some college education, 11.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Stockton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.6% of people living in Stockton, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Stockton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Stockton, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Stockton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Stockton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Stockton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Stockton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Stockton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.