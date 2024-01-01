San Mateo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for San Mateo residents is $103,399.00, and 51.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of San Mateo, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

50.8% of San Mateo residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.0% have a high school degree but no more and 10.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.6% have at least some college education, 29.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of San Mateo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.9% of people living in San Mateo, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in San Mateo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Mateo, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to San Mateo residents.

Are these scholarships available for San Mateo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in San Mateo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in San Mateo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in San Mateo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.