Santa Clara residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Santa Clara residents is $108,609.00, and 54.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Santa Clara, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

57.0% of Santa Clara residents have a college degree or higher, while 13.9% have a high school degree but no more and 8.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 21.1% have at least some college education, 30.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 26.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Santa Clara residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.7% of people living in Santa Clara, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Santa Clara.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Santa Clara, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Santa Clara residents.

Are these scholarships available for Santa Clara high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Santa Clara can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Santa Clara?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Santa Clara can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.