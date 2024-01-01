Sunnyvale residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Sunnyvale residents is $118,314.00, and 58.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Sunnyvale, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

62.6% of Sunnyvale residents have a college degree or higher, while 11.5% have a high school degree but no more and 8.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 17.9% have at least some college education, 30.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 32.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Sunnyvale residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.1% of people living in Sunnyvale, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Sunnyvale.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sunnyvale, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Sunnyvale residents.

Are these scholarships available for Sunnyvale high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Sunnyvale can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Sunnyvale?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Sunnyvale can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.