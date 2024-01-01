Santa Cruz County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of Santa Cruz County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 26% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Santa Cruz County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 7,242 men and 6,464 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 13,113 men 14,381 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Santa Cruz County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Santa Cruz County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Santa Cruz County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Santa Cruz County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Santa Cruz County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Santa Cruz County residents. You can easily browse through all 1054 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Santa Cruz County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in Santa Cruz County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Santa Cruz County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Santa Cruz for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Santa Cruz County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in Santa Cruz County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Santa Cruz County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Santa Cruz County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Santa Cruz County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.