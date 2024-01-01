Santa Rosa residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Santa Rosa residents is $67,144.00, and 30.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Santa Rosa, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.6% of Santa Rosa residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.1% have a high school degree but no more and 13.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.5% have at least some college education, 20.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Santa Rosa residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.1% of people living in Santa Rosa, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Santa Rosa.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Santa Rosa, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Santa Rosa residents.

Are these scholarships available for Santa Rosa high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Santa Rosa can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Santa Rosa?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Santa Rosa can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.