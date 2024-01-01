Tulare County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 96% of Tulare County residents in California over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 59% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Tulare County residents in California will continue to need help paying for college. 16,021 men and 16,783 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,226 men 11,400 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Tulare County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Tulare County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Tulare County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Tulare County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tulare County residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Tulare County residents. You can easily browse through all 1054 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Tulare County?

1054 scholarships worth $4,769,882.00 are available for college students in Tulare County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Tulare County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Tulare for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Tulare County?

1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 are available for high school seniors in Tulare County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Tulare County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Tulare County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Tulare County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.