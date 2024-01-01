Oxnard residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Oxnard residents is $64,837.00, and 28.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Oxnard, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.8% of Oxnard residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.3% have a high school degree but no more and 32.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.5% have at least some college education, 12.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 4.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Oxnard residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.9% of people living in Oxnard, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Oxnard.

