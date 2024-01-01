San Buenaventura residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for San Buenaventura residents is $72,859.00, and 32.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of San Buenaventura, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.7% of San Buenaventura residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.2% have a high school degree but no more and 10.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.8% have at least some college education, 20.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of San Buenaventura residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.0% of people living in San Buenaventura, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in San Buenaventura.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Buenaventura, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to San Buenaventura residents.

Are these scholarships available for San Buenaventura high school students?

Yes, all high school students in San Buenaventura can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in San Buenaventura?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in San Buenaventura can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.