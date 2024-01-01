Simi Valley residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Simi Valley residents is $93,516.00, and 45.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Simi Valley, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.6% of Simi Valley residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.7% have a high school degree but no more and 9.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.6% have at least some college education, 21.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Simi Valley residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.7% of people living in Simi Valley, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Simi Valley.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Simi Valley, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Simi Valley residents.

Are these scholarships available for Simi Valley high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Simi Valley can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Simi Valley?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Simi Valley can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.