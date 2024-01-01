Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Denver Scholarships

Denver residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Denver residents is $60,098.00, and 28.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Denver, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

46.5% of Denver residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.6% have a high school degree but no more and 13.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.6% have at least some college education, 28.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Denver residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.0% of people living in Denver, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Denver.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Denver, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Denver residents.

Are these scholarships available for Denver high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Denver can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Denver?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Denver can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Denver Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Denver
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Denver
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Denver
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Denver
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
First Generation Award
Sponsor:
Colorado State University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident who is a first-generation college student. Financial need required.
Deadline:
March 2
$4,000.00
Boettcher Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Boettcher Foundation
Applicant must have resided in Colorado during their junior and senior year of high school and be attending an institution in Colorado. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, rank in the top 5% of class, and have a minimum combined SAT score of 1200 (Critical Reading and Math only) or a...
Deadline:
November 1
-
FEEA Scholarship
Sponsor:
Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund
Applicant must have been a civilian federal employee for at least three years or be the legal dependent of one. Selection is based upon merit.
Deadline:
March 21
$5,000.00
RMCMI Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rocky Mountain Coal Mining Institute (RMCMI)
Applicant must be enrolled as a full-time student and be a resident of one of the RMCMI member states: Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, or Wyoming.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,750.00
Bookcliff Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must demonstrate strong academic and/or leadership background. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores. A minimum index of 100 is recommended.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Monument Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident, and have an outstanding academic background. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores. A minimum index of 120 is recommended.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Grand Mesa Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident and have an outstanding academic background. Selection is based upon GPA, class rank, and standardized test scores. A minimum index of 125 is recommended.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Transfer Student Bookcliff Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.2 GPA and demonstrate a strong academic and/or leadership background.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Transfer Student Monument Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident, have at least 30 transferable credits, and have a minimum 3.5 GPA. Selection is based upon academic background.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Transfer Student Grand Mesa Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Colorado resident and have a minimum 3.7 GPA and an associate's degree.
Deadline:
February 15
-
Bacon Family Foundation Foreign Student Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be an international student, be enrolled full time, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
February 21
$1,000.00
Dain Bosworth, Inc. Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a Mesa County, Colo., resident. Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Deadline:
February 21
-
Brownson Memorial Leadership Scholarship
Sponsor:
Colorado Mesa University
Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA who is a resident of Colorado. Awarded to athletes enrolled in the School of Business (baseball, basketball), two awards to football players, one to a minority student, and one for business, music, and vocational majors. Soccer applicant must mave a...
Deadline:
February 15
-
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved