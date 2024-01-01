Pueblo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Pueblo residents is $36,280.00, and 10.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Pueblo, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.7% of Pueblo residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.0% have a high school degree but no more and 13.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 37.4% have at least some college education, 11.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Pueblo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.6% of people living in Pueblo, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Pueblo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pueblo, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Pueblo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Pueblo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Pueblo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Pueblo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Pueblo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.