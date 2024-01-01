New London County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of New London County residents in Connecticut over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 57% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that New London County residents in Connecticut will continue to need help paying for college. 8,103 men and 7,381 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,424 men 7,751 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to New London County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. New London County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to New London County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for New London County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for New London County residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to New London County residents. You can easily browse through all 217 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in New London County?

217 scholarships worth $483,850.00 are available for college students in New London County. In addition, we encourage current college students in New London County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in New London for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in New London County?

217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 are available for high school seniors in New London County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of New London County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for New London County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to New London County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.