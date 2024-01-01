Palm Bay residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Palm Bay residents is $45,811.00, and 12.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Palm Bay, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.3% of Palm Bay residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.4% have a high school degree but no more and 10.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.8% have at least some college education, 12.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Palm Bay residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.8% of people living in Palm Bay, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Palm Bay.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Palm Bay, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Palm Bay residents.

Are these scholarships available for Palm Bay high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Palm Bay can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Palm Bay?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Palm Bay can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.