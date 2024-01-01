Spring Hill residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Spring Hill residents is $45,468.00, and 12.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Spring Hill, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.1% of Spring Hill residents have a college degree or higher, while 35.6% have a high school degree but no more and 12.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.2% have at least some college education, 11.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Spring Hill residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.7% of people living in Spring Hill, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Spring Hill.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Spring Hill, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Spring Hill residents.

Are these scholarships available for Spring Hill high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Spring Hill can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Spring Hill?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Spring Hill can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.