Brandon residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Brandon residents is $59,054.00, and 20.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually.

29.8% of Brandon residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.8% have a high school degree but no more and 8.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.3% have at least some college education, 20.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Brandon residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.4% of people living in Brandon, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Brandon.

