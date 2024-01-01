Tampa residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tampa residents is $48,245.00, and 23.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tampa, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.2% of Tampa residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.9% have a high school degree but no more and 12.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.0% have at least some college education, 22.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tampa residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Tampa, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tampa.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tampa, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Tampa residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tampa high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tampa can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tampa?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tampa can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.