Cape Coral residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Cape Coral residents is $53,653.00, and 19.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Cape Coral, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

22.5% of Cape Coral residents have a college degree or higher, while 35.8% have a high school degree but no more and 9.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.7% have at least some college education, 15.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Cape Coral residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.2% of people living in Cape Coral, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Cape Coral.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cape Coral, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Cape Coral residents.

Are these scholarships available for Cape Coral high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Cape Coral can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Cape Coral?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Cape Coral can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.