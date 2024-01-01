Lehigh Acres residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lehigh Acres residents is $44,649.00, and 10.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lehigh Acres, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

13.5% of Lehigh Acres residents have a college degree or higher, while 36.2% have a high school degree but no more and 22.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.3% have at least some college education, 9.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lehigh Acres residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.0% of people living in Lehigh Acres, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lehigh Acres.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lehigh Acres, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Lehigh Acres residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lehigh Acres high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lehigh Acres can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lehigh Acres?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lehigh Acres can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.