Leon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Leon County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Leon County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 5,931 men and 5,896 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 23,500 men 27,472 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Leon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Leon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Leon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Leon County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Leon County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Leon County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Leon County?

640 scholarships worth $3,175,206.00 are available for college students in Leon County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Leon County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Leon for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Leon County?

640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 are available for high school seniors in Leon County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Leon County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Leon County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Leon County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.