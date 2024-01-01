Tallahassee residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tallahassee residents is $42,418.00, and 17.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tallahassee, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

48.0% of Tallahassee residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.3% have a high school degree but no more and 6.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.0% have at least some college education, 26.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tallahassee residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.4% of people living in Tallahassee, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 32.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tallahassee.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tallahassee, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Tallahassee residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tallahassee high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tallahassee can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tallahassee?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tallahassee can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.