West Palm Beach residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for West Palm Beach residents is $49,054.00, and 20.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of West Palm Beach, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.8% of West Palm Beach residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.5% have a high school degree but no more and 14.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.2% have at least some college education, 20.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of West Palm Beach residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.4% of people living in West Palm Beach, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in West Palm Beach.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for West Palm Beach, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to West Palm Beach residents.

Are these scholarships available for West Palm Beach high school students?

Yes, all high school students in West Palm Beach can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in West Palm Beach?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in West Palm Beach can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.