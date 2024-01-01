Clearwater residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Clearwater residents is $45,631.00, and 19.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Clearwater, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.4% of Clearwater residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.4% have a high school degree but no more and 10.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 33.6% have at least some college education, 18.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Clearwater residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.7% of people living in Clearwater, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Clearwater.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Clearwater, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Clearwater residents.

Are these scholarships available for Clearwater high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Clearwater can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Clearwater?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Clearwater can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.