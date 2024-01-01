St. Petersburg residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for St. Petersburg residents is $50,622.00, and 20.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of St. Petersburg, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.1% of St. Petersburg residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.2% have a high school degree but no more and 9.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.2% have at least some college education, 20.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of St. Petersburg residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.3% of people living in St. Petersburg, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in St. Petersburg.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for St. Petersburg, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to St. Petersburg residents.

Are these scholarships available for St. Petersburg high school students?

Yes, all high school students in St. Petersburg can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in St. Petersburg?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in St. Petersburg can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.