Lakeland residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lakeland residents is $42,033.00, and 14.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lakeland, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.8% of Lakeland residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.0% have a high school degree but no more and 11.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.5% have at least some college education, 16.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lakeland residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.1% of people living in Lakeland, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lakeland.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lakeland, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Lakeland residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lakeland high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lakeland can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lakeland?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lakeland can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.