2024 Seminole County Scholarships

Seminole County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 28% of Seminole County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 69% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Seminole County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 12,430 men and 11,657 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,104 men 14,064 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Seminole County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Seminole County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Seminole County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Seminole County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Seminole County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Seminole County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Seminole County?

640 scholarships worth $3,175,206.00 are available for college students in Seminole County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Seminole County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Seminole for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Seminole County?

640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 are available for high school seniors in Seminole County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Seminole County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Seminole County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Seminole County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Seminole Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Seminole
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Seminole
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Seminole
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Seminole
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Admissions Academic Scholarship - Non-Resident
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Applicant must not be a Florida resident.
Deadline:
March 1
$3,500.00
Minority Academically Talented Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Applicant must be a minority student. Selection is based upon high school course work, weighted GPA, and SAT I or ACT scores.
Deadline:
March 15
$3,000.00
Admissions Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Selection is based upon secondary school course work, weighted GPA, and SAT I or ACT scores.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,500.00
Mary McLeod Bethune Scholarship
Sponsor:
Florida Department of Education
Applicant must be a United States citizen or eligible non-citizen who is a Florida resident and a full-time student. Applicant must not owe a repayment or be in default under any state or federal grant, loan, or scholarship program unless satisfactory arrangements to repay have been made. Financial need is required....
Deadline:
April 1
$3,000.00
Rosewood Family Scholarship
Sponsor:
Florida Department of Education
Applicant must be a direct descendant of Rosewood families affected by the incidents of January 1923. Initial Student Florida Financial Aid Application is required for verification. Applicant must not owe a repayment or be in default under any state or federal grant, loan, or scholarship program unless satisfactory arrangements to repay...
Deadline:
April 1
$4,000.00
International Women's Fishing Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
International Women's Fishing Association Scholarship Trust
Applicant must be a graduate student majoring in marine science at an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Student Government Walter Komanski Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Applicant must be a full-time, undergraduate or graduate student, with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be active on campus and demonstrate leadership roles in school or community.
Deadline:
February 16
$1,500.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Selection is based upon academic achievement and standardized test scores.
Deadline:
March 1
$14,000.00
NPPF Still Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Applicant must have completed one year at a recognized four-year college or university having courses in photojournalism, and must be continuing in a program leading to a bachelor's degree. Applicant must have a minimum of one-half year of undergraduate schooling reamaining at time of award. Award is aimed at an applicant...
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Bob East Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Applicant must be an undergraduate in the first 3-1/2 years of college or plan to pursue postgraduate work and provide proof of acceptance to the program. Applicant must submit a portfolio of at least five single images and a picture story. Recipient chosen primarily on quality of portfolio.
Deadline:
January 3
$1,000.00
Donald and Shirley Hastings Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Welding Society Foundation, Inc.
Applicant must be majoring in a welding engineering discipline and have a minimum 2.5 GPA. Preference given to applicants residing or attending school in Iowa, Ohio, or California. Financial need required.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,500.00
AWSEF Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Water Ski Educational Foundation (AWSEF)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who is a current USA Water Ski member. Applicant must be a sophomore belonging to a 2 to 4 year accredited college. Selection is based upon academic qualifications, leadership, extracurricular involvement, recommendations, and financial need. Applicant must submit a 500 word essay.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
National Merit Scholar Award
Sponsor:
Florida Atlantic University
Applicant must be a National Merit scholar.
Deadline:
January 15
$7,500.00
