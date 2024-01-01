Seminole County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 28% of Seminole County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 69% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Seminole County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 12,430 men and 11,657 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,104 men 14,064 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Seminole County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Seminole County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Seminole County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Seminole County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Seminole County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Seminole County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Seminole County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Seminole County?

Do I need to be a resident of Seminole County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Seminole County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Seminole County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.