Port St. Lucie residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Port St. Lucie residents is $54,046.00, and 16.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Port St. Lucie, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

19.3% of Port St. Lucie residents have a college degree or higher, while 33.4% have a high school degree but no more and 12.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.8% have at least some college education, 12.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Port St. Lucie residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Port St. Lucie, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Port St. Lucie.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Port St. Lucie, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Port St. Lucie residents.

Are these scholarships available for Port St. Lucie high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Port St. Lucie can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Port St. Lucie?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Port St. Lucie can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.