Barrow County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 19% of Barrow County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Barrow County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 1,933 men and 1,867 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 737 men 1,350 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Barrow County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Barrow County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Barrow County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Barrow County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Barrow County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Barrow County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Barrow County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Barrow County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Barrow County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.