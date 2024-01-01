Bartow County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 35% of Bartow County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bartow County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 2,788 men and 2,539 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,031 men 1,585 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bartow County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bartow County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bartow County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bartow County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Bartow County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bartow County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bartow County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.