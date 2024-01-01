Forsyth County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 12% of Forsyth County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 19% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Forsyth County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 4,404 men and 4,174 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,269 men 3,069 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Forsyth County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Forsyth County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Forsyth County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Forsyth County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Forsyth County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Forsyth County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Forsyth County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Forsyth County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Forsyth County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.