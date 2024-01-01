Hawaii County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 94% of Hawaii County residents in Hawaii over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Hawaii County residents in Hawaii will continue to need help paying for college. 5,660 men and 4,485 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,175 men 5,575 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Hawaii County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Hawaii County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Hawaii County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Hawaii County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hawaii County residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Hawaii County residents. You can easily browse through all 209 scholarships below.

