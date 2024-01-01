Sign Up
For schools
2024 Boise Scholarships

Boise residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Boise residents is $54,547.00, and 23.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Boise, ID more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

40.9% of Boise residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.7% have a high school degree but no more and 5.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.8% have at least some college education, 26.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Boise residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.2% of people living in Boise, ID are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Boise.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Boise, ID residents?

There are 52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 available to Boise residents.

Are these scholarships available for Boise high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Boise can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Boise?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Boise can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Out-of-State Tuition Assistance Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must show academic ability and not be a resident of Idaho.
Deadline:
February 15
$6,000.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must be a National Merit Semifinalist.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
UI Scholars Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must be a resident of Idaho graduating from high school with a minimum 32 ACT score, and a 1420 SAT 1 score.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must have a minimum 3.6 GPA.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,000.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Individual scholarships have different requirements.
Deadline:
February 15
$7,900.00
General Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Selection is based upon academic ability and activities.
Deadline:
February 15
$5,000.00
Presidential Achievement Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must be a resident of Idaho coming directly from high school with a minimum of 3.5 GPA or higher, a minimum 30-31 ACT score, and a 1340-1419 SAT score.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,500.00
Leo Adler Scholarship
Sponsor:
Leo Adler Community Fund
Applicant must be a graduate of Powder Valley High School or any high school located in Baker County or be a Baker County/Powder Valley High School student who has acquired a GED certificate from an educational institution in Baker County, Oregon. Minimum 2.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
April 1
-
Alert Scholarship
Sponsor:
Golden West Publications (Alert Magazine), LLC
Applicant must write an essay (650-800 words) about a personal encounter they or someone they know has had with drug and/or alcohol abuse, how it was dealt with, and, in their opinion, what was right or wrong about the way the incident or problem was handled. Criteria for the winning essay...
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Wesley Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northwest Nazarene University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a minimum 3.25 GPA and composite ACT score between 23 and 26 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1560 and 1790).
Deadline:
$32,000.00
Riley Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northwest Nazarene University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a minimum 3.25 GPA and composite ACT score between 19 and 22 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1330 and 1550).
Deadline:
$28,000.00
Emerson Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northwest Nazarene University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a GPA between 3.0 and 3.4 and composite ACT score between 23 and 36 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1560 and 2400).
Deadline:
$24,000.00
Earth Science Scholarship
Sponsor:
Idaho Gem Club, Inc.
Applicant must be a full-time undergraduate student majoring or minoring in earth science (including geology, geophysics, and earth science education) at a two- or four-year college or university in the Treasure Island valley region of Idaho.
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
