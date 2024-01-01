Sangamon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 14% of Sangamon County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 39% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Sangamon County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 5,392 men and 5,277 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,753 men 5,307 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Sangamon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Sangamon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Sangamon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Sangamon County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sangamon County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Sangamon County residents.

458 scholarships worth $1,781,697.00 are available for college students in Sangamon County.

458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 are available for high school seniors in Sangamon County.

Do I need to be a resident of Sangamon County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Sangamon County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Sangamon County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.