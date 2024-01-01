Vermilion County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 22% of Vermilion County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Vermilion County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 2,011 men and 2,278 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,046 men 1,531 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Vermilion County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Vermilion County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Vermilion County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Vermilion County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Vermilion County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Vermilion County residents. You can easily browse through all 458 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Vermilion County?

458 scholarships worth $1,781,697.00 are available for college students in Vermilion County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Vermilion County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Vermilion for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Vermilion County?

458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 are available for high school seniors in Vermilion County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Vermilion County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Vermilion County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Vermilion County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.