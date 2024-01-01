Fort Wayne residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fort Wayne residents is $45,853.00, and 14.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fort Wayne, IN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

26.8% of Fort Wayne residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.0% have a high school degree but no more and 11.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.8% have at least some college education, 17.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fort Wayne residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.8% of people living in Fort Wayne, IN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fort Wayne.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fort Wayne, IN residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Fort Wayne residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fort Wayne high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fort Wayne can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fort Wayne?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fort Wayne can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.