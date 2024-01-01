LaPorte County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 42% of LaPorte County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 30% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that LaPorte County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 3,344 men and 2,814 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,012 men 2,457 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to LaPorte County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. LaPorte County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to LaPorte County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for LaPorte County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for LaPorte County residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to LaPorte County residents. You can easily browse through all 978 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in LaPorte County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in LaPorte County?

Do I need to be a resident of LaPorte County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for LaPorte County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to LaPorte County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.