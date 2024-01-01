Evansville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Evansville residents is $36,956.00, and 9.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Evansville, IN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

20.7% of Evansville residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.8% have a high school degree but no more and 13.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.5% have at least some college education, 13.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Evansville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.2% of people living in Evansville, IN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Evansville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Evansville, IN residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Evansville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Evansville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Evansville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Evansville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Evansville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.