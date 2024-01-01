Cecil County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 44% of Cecil County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 25% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cecil County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 3,017 men and 2,828 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,296 men 2,453 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cecil County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cecil County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cecil County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cecil County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cecil County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cecil County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cecil County?

Do I need to be a resident of Cecil County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cecil County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cecil County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.