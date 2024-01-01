Wicomico County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 62% of Wicomico County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Wicomico County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 2,244 men and 2,329 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,354 men 4,866 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Wicomico County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Wicomico County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Wicomico County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wicomico County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wicomico County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Wicomico County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wicomico County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wicomico County?

Do I need to be a resident of Wicomico County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wicomico County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Wicomico County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.