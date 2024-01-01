Berkshire County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Berkshire County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Berkshire County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 3,863 men and 3,465 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,375 men 4,234 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Berkshire County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Berkshire County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Berkshire County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Berkshire County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Berkshire County residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Berkshire County residents. You can easily browse through all 1136 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Berkshire County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Berkshire County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Berkshire County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.