Boston residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Boston residents is $62,021.00, and 33.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Boston, MA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

47.4% of Boston residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.9% have a high school degree but no more and 13.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 17.7% have at least some college education, 26.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Boston residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.4% of people living in Boston, MA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 24.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Boston.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Boston, MA residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Boston residents.

Are these scholarships available for Boston high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Boston can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Boston?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Boston can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.