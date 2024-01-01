Lapeer County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Lapeer County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lapeer County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 2,970 men and 2,987 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,958 men 2,715 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lapeer County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lapeer County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lapeer County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lapeer County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lapeer County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Lapeer County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Lapeer County?

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Lapeer County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Lapeer County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Lapeer for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Lapeer County?

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Lapeer County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Lapeer County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lapeer County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lapeer County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.