Livingston County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 12% of Livingston County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 33% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Livingston County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 6,052 men and 5,940 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,127 men 4,948 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Livingston County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Livingston County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Livingston County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Livingston County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Livingston County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Livingston County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Livingston County?

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Livingston County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Livingston County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Livingston for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Livingston County?

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Livingston County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Livingston County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Livingston County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Livingston County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.