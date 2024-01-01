Marquette County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 37% of Marquette County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Marquette County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 1,843 men and 1,556 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,169 men 4,438 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Marquette County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Marquette County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Marquette County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Marquette County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Marquette County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Marquette County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Marquette County?

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Marquette County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Marquette County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Marquette for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Marquette County?

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Marquette County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Marquette County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Marquette County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Marquette County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.