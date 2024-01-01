Detroit residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Detroit residents is $27,838.00, and 7.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Detroit, MI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

14.2% of Detroit residents have a college degree or higher, while 32.6% have a high school degree but no more and 20.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.8% have at least some college education, 8.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Detroit residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.9% of people living in Detroit, MI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Detroit.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Detroit, MI residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Detroit residents.

Are these scholarships available for Detroit high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Detroit can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Detroit?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Detroit can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.